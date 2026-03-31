DC Talk Cofounder Kevin Max Quietly Divorces Wife, Gets Remarried

DC Talk cofounder Kevin Max Smith, known professionally as Kevin Max, appears to have divorced and remarried, according to social media activity.

Although Kevin Max maintains a prominent public persona on stage and online, he has generally kept his personal life private, including details surrounding his marriages and divorces. He divorced Alayna Bennett in 2003 after only a few years of marriage before marrying Amanda Lynn MacDonald in 2005. According to Candace Thompson‘s Facebook page, she and Kevin Max were married sometime in 2026.

Kevin Max, 58, last posted about his now ex-wife Amanda on Sept. 3, 2024, expressing his love for her as he celebrated her finishing up her nursing degree.

“I love this woman, she’s into the full swing of finishing her nursing degree and wants to go for a master’s in psychology,” Kevin Max wrote. “The way she studies all day, drives herself to school at 44 and still has time to be the best mother on the face of the planet….She is the ultimate and hates social media but I just thought I’d throw this to the Universe.” He added, “I love you Amanda Max, the whole family believes in you…our 4 kids, your husband & a host of others. You already have this.”

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On Jan. 5, Thompson shared a photo of herself and Kevin Max with the caption, “29 years later our souls found their way back to each other you knock me off my feet for eternity @sirkevinmax.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Max (@candacemaxfineart)

Kevin Max revealed in the comments section of Thompson’s post that they met through their “art circles.”

A few days later, on Jan. 8, Thompson shared another photo of the couple celebrating her 40th birthday. Candace was 11 years old when she met Kevin Max for the first time. The “Jesus Freak” singer would have been 29 and still touring with DC Talk.

In addition to the four children Kevin Max shares with his ex-wife Amanda, Thompson has three children of her own.

Kevin Max also shared that Candace encouraged him to begin creating content for his Patreon account.

“Never thought I’d do these kind of things but Candace convinced me—we are gonna start filming stuff for my Patreon this week including our trip back to Orlando in a haunted hotel,” the 58-year-old told his social media followers. “Stay tuned if you want to see me in these ridiculous vignettes called video blogs about life and experiences on Patreon.com/officialkevinmax. They ain’t free tho- love you all Km-+.”

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During a 2006 interview with Mike Rimmer, Kevin Max addressed rumors about his promiscuous behavior while on tour.