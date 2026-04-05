‘Nothing About the Resurrection Should Be Whispered’—Tommee Profitt Releases Powerful New Album

Award-winning producer, composer, and artist Tommee Profitt has released his highly anticipated cinematic album “The Resurrection of a King,” a sweeping, faith-centered project that reimagines classic hymns through a bold, orchestral lens.

Proffitt’s 19-track album breathes new life into beloved songs such as “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Jesus Paid It All,” “Amazing Grace,” and “Just As I Am.” The project features a lineup of prominent Christian artists, including Phil Wickham, CeCe Winans, Crowder, Jenn Johnson, Ben Fuller, Jon Reddick, and Jeremy Rosado, among others.

In addition to the album, K-LOVE has partnered with Proffitt to release a two-hour documentary that features live performances, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews.

In an interview with ChurchLeaders, Profitt described the project as a continuation of his previous work, calling it “a direct sequel” to his successful Christmas album “The Birth of a King.”

“Man, let’s call it a direct sequel,” Profitt said.

While “The Birth of a King” focused on the arrival of Christ, Profitt said the new album centers on what he calls “the most powerful story in history.”

“I wanted it to be a cinematic soundtrack for the most powerful story in history. I mean, it deserves that “Lord of the Rings” epic style music,” he said.

“Man, it was so fun, unexpected,” Profitt added. “I didn’t plan on doing this album last year and it just kind of fell on my lap.”

Profitt explained his thought process behind reimagining hymns the church has been singing for years.

“I needed to take old Easter hymns about the cross and the blood and wildly reimagine them and just give them kind of just a new, just, you know, a new life, a new facelift, if you will,” he said. “There’s nothing about the resurrection that should be whispered. It should be loud. It should be shouted.”

Throughout the creative process, Profitt said he experienced the story of Jesus in a deeper, more personal way.

“I was emotional, just the reality of it being true is like wild, man,” he said.

“Every song sounds like the moment he walks out of the tomb,” Profitt added. “Like if you were there and that was scored in a movie, what would that sound like.”

Profitt said he hopes listeners feel what he felt while making the album.

“I hope that the feelings that I had in the process is translated into [listeners],” he said. “I just feel like there’s something God wants to do with this album and make himself more real to the listener maybe than they would have.”

“People that know the story will feel it in a new way and then people that don’t, maybe they’ll find him through it,” he concluded.

“The Resurrection of a King” is now available on all major streaming platforms.