‘I Had 2 Seconds Before Impact’—KB Describes Strange Peace Before Near-Fatal Crash

Christian hip-hop artist KB, whose real name is Kevin Burgess, said he experienced a “strange feeling” of calm, peace, and comfort just moments before his car collided with a two-ton vehicle.

“Head-on collision yesterday. Maybe the devil was trying to take me out,” KB posted last week about the serious accident he was involved in on April 1. “I care a lot less about what he was trying to do…I’m focused on what I’ve been called to do.”

Although he was able to walk away from the accident, KB said he was “a little beat up” from the air bags deploying and will “definitely need some time to process the trauma.”

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On Monday, April 6, KB provided his social media followers with insight into what he experienced moments before the car-totaling crash.

“If you’ve been following me, you know this is my second car this year that I was in that was totaled,” he said. “I’m not gonna talk about if the devil’s trying to take me out or not—he might be, probably is—but I am far more concerned about what the Lord is doing in me than what the devil’s trying to do to me.”

KB expressed he is not a “terrible driver” and that both accidents were not his fault.

“But this one was unique because all of a sudden there was a two-ton vehicle in front of me, barreling towards me, and I had two seconds before impact,” he said.

He continued, “Something strange happened in the car, two seconds before impact. The first second, alright, the amygdala—alright for my neuros, my neuroscientists out there—the amygdala was popping, alright.”

“The part of my brain that was trying to keep me alive, giving me all the cortisol and adrenaline that I needed,” KB explained. “I started looking around, fight or flight, I’m trying to figure out how do I protect, how do I save myself. That second went and left very quickly.”

“[Then] there was a second second that felt much longer,” he added. “And in that second second, it was me embracing the fact that nothing I could do—me and this car colliding—there was no way out, and I had this strange feeling of calm and peace and a kind of comfort right before impact.”

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The Dove Award-winning rapper described what happened after that moment of peace.