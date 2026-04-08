Pastor Robert Jeffress Defends Trump’s Threats: All Presidents Use ‘Salty Language’

President Trump drew heavy criticism for a profanity-laced Easter morning post that threatened Iran and its civilian infrastructure, as well as for his threat two days later to wipe out “a whole civilization.” But Dr. Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, isn’t among the critics.

Instead, Jeffress defended Trump’s language and stance, emphasizing the need for courageous leadership during a global crisis. The pastor, a frequent guest at the White House, said foul language isn’t uncommon in high office.

“If President Trump were a third-grade Sunday school teacher in our church, that might be a problem,” said Jeffress. “But he’s not a third-grade Sunday school teacher. He’s the president of the United States, and presidents sometimes have salty language. Every president we’ve had, Republican or Democrat, has had salty language.”

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Presidency Requires Toughness, Says Pastor Robert Jeffress

Ten years ago, while supporting then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, Pastor Robert Jeffress said he was looking for a strong leader, not a “Sunday school teacher.” When facing difficult international situations, “I couldn’t care less about that president’s tone or his language,” Jeffress said back in 2016. “I want the meanest, toughest, son-of-a-you-know-what I can find in that role.”

On April 1, Jeffress and other high-profile faith leaders visited the White House to pray for President Trump. The pastor recalled telling Trump in early 2016 that God “has a plan for you and for our country.” Before praying, Jeffress said, “Who would have ever thought that a billionaire real-estate tycoon from New York City would usher in a spiritual revival of the United States?”

The pastor then prayed for the safety of the president and vice president. Jeffress continued:

We realize this is not just a political battle we’re in; it’s a spiritual battle. A battle between light and darkness. A battle between the kingdom of God and the kingdom of Satan, and we know you’re going to prevail. And I just pray you would help us be an encouragement to this great president, [and] that you would continue to use him in a mighty way.

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Jeffress closed by referencing the upcoming Easter holiday, thanking God “for sending the one who came and died and rose again, that we might have eternal life, Jesus our Lord.”

Pastor Robert Jeffress defended President Donald Trump's recent profanity-laced language that threatened Iran and its civilian infrastructure.