What If People Treat ‘Jesus AI’ Like the Real Jesus? Just Like Me Founder Responds to Concerns

An AI chatbot modeled after Jesus Christ—which users must pay to access—has stirred controversy online, with some saying the Jesus AI is “blasphemy” and others suggesting it reflects the kind of practice the real Jesus would have condemned. In a statement to ChurchLeaders, the founder of the company that created the Jesus AI said the tool is meant to complement, not replace “faith, scripture, or religious leaders” and that the chatbot was an “AI-powered reflection of Jesus’ teachings—not Jesus himself.”

“From the beginning, we have been intentional in positioning this experience as an AI-powered reflection of Jesus’ teachings—not Jesus himself,” said Jeffrey Tinsley, founder of and investor in Just Like Me, the company behind the Jesus AI. Responding to the concern that users might relate to the chatbot as if it were the actual Jesus, Tinsley said, “We fully understand and respect that concern.”

“We make clear to users that this is a digital tool designed to provide guidance inspired by scripture and widely understood interpretations of Jesus’ message,” said Tinsley. “We also believe that most users approach this with that understanding.”

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“At the same time, if the experience helps someone feel comfort, reflect more deeply on their beliefs, or move closer to faith and community,” he added, “we believe that can be a positive outcome. We see this as a starting point for connection—not a replacement for authentic spiritual relationships.”

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Just Like Me describes itself as “the premier platform for talking to your favorite personalities and heroes, powered by incredible AI technology” and offers people the ability to create a “digital twin” so that public figures can expand their reach with their fans. A press release on the Just Like Me website says the tech company launched on Oct. 20.

“Through the platform, users can have genuine, face-to-face conversations with digital versions of real people—celebrities, thought leaders, wellness experts, spiritual guides, and more,” said the release. “These aren’t bots reading scripts. They’re AI-powered personalities capable of natural conversation, empathy, humor, and real-time responsiveness.”

Jesus Christ is one of the digital personalities people can talk to. “Talk to Jesus for spiritual companionship that facilitates a deeper, more personal, and consistently accessible engagement with the teachings and spirit of Jesus Christ for millions worldwide, fostering genuine spiritual growth and hope,” says the website.

Users have the option to select a video call or a voice call with the Jesus AI, which they then talk to in the same way they would have a call with a real person. The site suggests people might want to talk to Jesus AI for emotional support, to deal with anxiety, for identity issues and for “daily mentorship.”

ChurchLeaders selected the three-day free trial subscription option, which, according to the billing plan, will charge $39.95 per month once it expires. In addition to the free trial, the platform charged $24.75 for a 24-minute video call with the Jesus AI.

“Our primary goal is to create a compassionate, accessible experience that helps people feel supported, encouraged, and less alone,” Tinsley told ChurchLeaders. “Jesus’ teachings—centered on love, forgiveness, empathy, and personal growth—have had a profound impact on billions of people throughout history.”

Jesus AI, a chatbot modeled after Jesus Christ, has some calling it blasphemous. The founder of the company that made it says it is meant to complement, not replace, faith.