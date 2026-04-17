Albert Mohler Says Trump’s AI Image Was ‘Blasphemous,’ Regardless of Intent

Dr. Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a prominent voice in the Southern Baptist Convention, called an AI-generated image posted by President Donald Trump “blasphemous.”

On Sunday, April 12, President Donald Trump posted an image of himself as Jesus Christ on Truth Social. The image sparked “blasphemy” claims from many Christians.

The image depicts Trump wearing a robe commonly found in images portraying Jesus. The image shows Trump radiating light from his hands, one of which is placed on the forehead of a man who appears to be in need of healing.

RELATED: ‘Outrageous Blasphemy’—Christians Respond to Now-Deleted Image of President Trump as Jesus

When asked about the image, Trump told reporters it was meant to depict him as a doctor healing people and blamed the media for the misunderstanding. He later deleted the post.

“I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with the Red Cross. There was a Red Cross worker there, which we support. Only the fake news could come up with that one,” he said.

He added, “I just heard about it and I said, ‘How could they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better—and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Dr. Albert Mohler Calls the Image ‘Blasphemous’

During “The Briefing” with Albert Mohler on Friday, one person asked Mohler why he didn’t call Trump’s post from earlier in the week blasphemous.

“I received a good number of people who are pushing back on comments I made about the post made by President Trump in which he says he thought he was posing as a doctor,” Mohler said, referencing his Tuesday edition of “The Briefing.” “I very quickly looked at it, and I saw it as another sign of bad leadership and misjudgment and frankly of self-aggrandizing kinds of publicity.”

Mohler described Trump’s meme as an example of reckless leadership.

“I do think that the point I made is quite legitimate that we’re just talking about a recklessness in terms of leadership and all,” he said.