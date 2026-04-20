Chick-fil-A Employee Initially Declines Reward for Returning $10K: ‘That’s What Jesus Would Do’

When 18-year-old Chick-Fil-A employee Jaydon Cintron found almost $10,000 in the restaurant’s bathroom earlier this month, he not only turned it in to a supervisor but also repeatedly tried to refuse a reward for his good deed.

While on break at the Chick-Fil-A in Kinston, North Carolina, on Good Friday (April 3), Cintron noticed two envelopes on the floor by a toilet. Each was labeled with a bank name and contained about $5,000. Cintron’s first thought, he said, was that “something was wrong.” His first step was to give the envelopes to a supervisor.

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After the owner of the money claimed it from police, he wanted to express his appreciation to Cintron. But the owner had a tough time getting the young employee to accept a $500 reward.

“I don’t want anything out of this,” Cintron told the money’s owner. “I did this because that’s what Jesus would do.” Eventually, the teen finally accepted the reward. His church also recognized him and praised his honesty.

Chick-fil-A Employee: ‘Money Is Useless Without Character’

The honesty and humility of Chick-fil-A employee Jaydon Cintron sparked national headlines. He also earned praise from local officials and his boss.

“A lot of people will, unfortunately, take that money and run with it,” said Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette. “But kudos to that employee at Chick-Fil-A. [He] definitely deserves a reward.”

John McPhaul, who owns the Kinston Chick-fil-A, expressed gratitude for “Team Members like Jaydon who demonstrate integrity and a genuine care for others.” McPhaul added, “True leadership…true integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching. Jay did that in this case, and he should be commended for it.”

When 18-year-old Chick-Fil-A employee Jaydon Cintron found almost $10,000 in the restaurant’s bathroom earlier this month, he not only turned it in to a supervisor but also repeatedly tried to refuse a reward for his good deed.

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In a statement, Cintron explained, “I was in the right place at the right time, but more than that, my faith teaches me to do what’s right and to care for others.” The worker added, “Knowing how devastating it would be to lose something like that, I just wanted to make sure it got back to its owner. I’m grateful I could help, and I’m humbled by the response.”