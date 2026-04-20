Perez Hilton Is Asked If His Encounter With God Means He Will Stop Dating Men

Last month, gossip columnist Perez Hilton shared a video in which he claimed that he encountered God during a recent 21-day hospital stay. Since then, Hilton has been posting on social media about his spiritual journey.

On Saturday, April 18, Hilton showed his followers that he has been reading his “The Everyday Life Bible” by Joyce Meyer, saying, “I’m also using these videos to share more than just the Word of our Lord; I’m sharing my life and my thoughts.”

“I’m so grateful that God continues to speak to me directly and powerfully through the Bible,” he said, sharing that he was reading about how Rebecca became Isaac’s wife in Genesis 24.

RELATED: ‘I Was Never a Believer Until Now’—Perez Hilton Describes ‘Miraculous’ Experience With God

“Once again, a conversation that I was having in the real world shows up in the Bible that was written so long ago,” Hilton noted.

He continued, “My mom said to me that she wants me to have a partner before she leaves this world. And I’m glad I don’t have one right now because I want her to stay with us for a very long time.”

“She needs to,” he said. “I can’t even think of a world without my mother, so I’m not going to.”

“But I’ve got three young children—the youngest is only 8—and they are my priority. Love, however, is something that I would love, and I see it coming in the future,” Hilton added.

Despite his newfound belief in God, Hilton, who is a self-identifying gay man, said he still desires to find himself a male partner.

“I want to highlight…this obsession that people have on me having a connection with God, God presenting himself to me, letting me know that he is real and that he loves me, and people asking me so many questions about being gay,” he said.

“I am gay. I am very gay. For the longest time, I used to wish I was not gay, but this is how I am. This is how God made me,” Hilton said.

“For some people, being gay is a choice; for me, it is not. And after God saved me in many ways, I’m still gay, very gay, proudly gay,” he continued. “And I know that God loves me, and I know that God loves me as a father, and God loves my children.”