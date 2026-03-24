‘I Was Never a Believer Until Now’—Perez Hilton Describes ‘Miraculous’ Experience With God

Gossip columnist Perez Hilton claims that he had an encounter with God during a recent 21-day hospital stay.

An emotional Hilton told his social media followers, “My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days, and it was the worst and best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

The 48-year-old Hilton, who is outspoken about being gay, has three children—a son, 13, and two daughters, 10 and 8—through surrogacy.

According to Hilton, his hospitalization was the result of taking medication without eating food.

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“I hope this video can be a cautionary tale to some of you. Take medication with food. That’s very important,” he said. “Take medication with food. Don’t have it on an empty stomach. Don’t end up like me in the hospital for 21 days.”

Doctors found that Hilton’s severe pain was the result of an ulcer, perforation, and sepsis.

Hilton shared that, although he grew up Catholic, he wasn’t a believer in God until God revealed himself to Hilton during his 21-day hospital stay.

“One of the most special things about this experience is that God presented himself to me,” Hilton said. “It was not a feeling. God presented himself to me. And I grew up Catholic. I was baptized, had my communion confirmed, went to Jesuit school for seven years, but I was never a believer until now.”

He continued, “God presented himself to me and then did something something that I could only call miraculous.”

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Explaining that he was “very lucid” during his revelation, Hilton described the encounter as “real” and “life-changing.” He said, “I’m so grateful.”