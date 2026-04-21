‘I Saw Jesus’—’The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Shares Powerful Near-Death Experience After Stroke

Quinton Aaron, the actor who portrayed Michael Oher in “The Blind Side,” claims that he encountered Jesus during a four-day coma.

Aaron recently spent three months in the hospital recovering from a spinal stroke. The actor told TMZ’s Charlie Neff that the stroke was the result of an infection that started in his foot and traveled through the bloodstream into his spine.

The last memory Aaron said he had was lying on a table in the emergency room before falling into a coma that lasted for four days.

“The day that I woke up from the coma, I later come to realize that I coded a few times that day—so like died—and they had to bring me back,” he recalled. “At the time, I didn’t know that’s what happened, but it made sense as I was told that that was what happened because I saw Jesus.”

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Neff asked Aaron to describe Jesus’ appearance.

“I saw the profile of him, I didn’t see his face straight on, but his skin complexion was a little lighter than mine,” Aaron answered. “He had long white hair and he was in a white robe.”

Aaron continued, “I couldn’t see his feet. I saw, like, this golden glow coming from beneath the robe and he kind of like floated past me at first and I was in this kind of state where I felt like everything was spinning.”

“My head was hurting, so I was bent over with my hands in my head, and then he appeared in front of me and placed his hands on my back exactly where the pain was,” said Aaron.

Aaron shared that to this day he can still feel Jesus’ hands on his body.

“Till this day, I can still feel his hands as if they’re there,” he said. “It was at that moment when I felt his hands touch my back. I felt all the pain go away and then after a few seconds I woke up.”