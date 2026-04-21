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Sarah Jakes Roberts Says She Was ‘Almost Paralyzed’ After Frightening Trampoline Accident

By Jesse T. Jackson
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Sarah Jakes Roberts
Sarah Jakes Roberts sharing about her trampoline accident. Screengrab via Instagram / @sarahjakesroberts

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Sarah Jakes Roberts, who serves alongside her husband, Touré Roberts, as co-senior pastor of The Potter’s House of Dallas, shared on social media that she was nearly paralyzed following a trampoline accident.

Jakes Roberts is the daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes. Last July, Bishop Jakes passed the senior pastor role of the church he founded to his son-in-law and daughter after announcing he would be retiring.

Today, the church averages more than 16,000 weekly attenders and owns 1,000 acres of land.

RELATED: Sarah Jakes Roberts and Touré Roberts Appointed Assistant Pastors at TD Jakes’ The Potter’s House Church

Jakes Roberts’ scare took place Saturday, April 18, while she was jumping with her daughter on a trampoline and landed on her neck.

“Last night was scary. I was almost paralyzed, but God didn’t see fit to let that be my story,” Jake Roberts posted. “I was playing a game with my Ella on the trampoline and landed on my neck.”

Jakes Roberts described what she felt, which led her daughter to seek immediate medical attention.

“Instantly, I heard several pops in my neck. [My daughter] called her dad, who called 911. Two hospitals, several scans, and hours later, we learned that I had fractured my neck, herniated discs, and endangered areas of my spine that could have left me paralyzed,” she said.

“One disc up or one disc lower, and this would’ve been a different testimony,” Jakes Roberts explained. “Instead, I’ll be wearing this brace for 4-6 weeks to keep my neck stable and avoid further damage.”

She added, “Rest and recovery will give my body a chance to heal. I’ll be lying low while I navigate this injury with wisdom. I’m soaking in the presence and kindness of God and in the love of friends and family.”

“So, if you see me and I’m out and about, but moving slowly, just know that I’m still the birthday even with a neck brace,” Jakes Roberts concluded.

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Jesse T. Jackson
Jesse is the Senior Content Editor for ChurchLeaders and Site Manager for ChristianNewsNow. An undeserving husband to a beautiful wife, and a father to 4 beautiful children. He is currently a church elder in training, a growth group leader, and is a member of University Baptist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. Follow him on twitter here (https://twitter.com/jessetjackson). Accredited member of the Evangelical Press Association.

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