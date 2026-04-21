Sarah Jakes Roberts Says She Was ‘Almost Paralyzed’ After Frightening Trampoline Accident

Sarah Jakes Roberts, who serves alongside her husband, Touré Roberts, as co-senior pastor of The Potter’s House of Dallas, shared on social media that she was nearly paralyzed following a trampoline accident.

Jakes Roberts is the daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes. Last July, Bishop Jakes passed the senior pastor role of the church he founded to his son-in-law and daughter after announcing he would be retiring.

Today, the church averages more than 16,000 weekly attenders and owns 1,000 acres of land.

RELATED: Sarah Jakes Roberts and Touré Roberts Appointed Assistant Pastors at TD Jakes’ The Potter’s House Church

Jakes Roberts’ scare took place Saturday, April 18, while she was jumping with her daughter on a trampoline and landed on her neck.

“Last night was scary. I was almost paralyzed, but God didn’t see fit to let that be my story,” Jake Roberts posted. “I was playing a game with my Ella on the trampoline and landed on my neck.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Jakes Roberts (@sarahjakesroberts)

Jakes Roberts described what she felt, which led her daughter to seek immediate medical attention.

“Instantly, I heard several pops in my neck. [My daughter] called her dad, who called 911. Two hospitals, several scans, and hours later, we learned that I had fractured my neck, herniated discs, and endangered areas of my spine that could have left me paralyzed,” she said.

“One disc up or one disc lower, and this would’ve been a different testimony,” Jakes Roberts explained. “Instead, I’ll be wearing this brace for 4-6 weeks to keep my neck stable and avoid further damage.”

She added, “Rest and recovery will give my body a chance to heal. I’ll be lying low while I navigate this injury with wisdom. I’m soaking in the presence and kindness of God and in the love of friends and family.”

“So, if you see me and I’m out and about, but moving slowly, just know that I’m still the birthday even with a neck brace,” Jakes Roberts concluded.