MercyMe’s Bart Millard Has Been Voting for Hannah Harper on ‘American Idol’

“American Idol” contestant Hannah Harper got to meet the members of MercyMe, a band she has “been listening to since I was basically in the womb.” In an Instagram post Monday, Harper said it was incredible to hear thousands of people worship Jesus at their concert and “wild” to hear that frontman Bart Millard has been voting for her on the reality singing show.

“Look who I found in California 😭,” Harper posted on April 20 next to a photo of her and her husband, Devon, with MercyMe. “The timing couldn’t have been more perfect.”

“I got invited to meet some guys I’ve been listening to since I was basically in the womb,” she said. “Devon and I ran out the door as soon as I got home from the studio and made it just in time to catch them. I sat side stage and sobbed through the entire concert.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Harper (@hannahharper)

Hannah Harper Secures Spot in ‘American Idol’ Top 7

Hannah Harper is a mom of three who grew up singing in her family’s bluegrass-gospel band. She had a memorable audition for “American Idol,” bringing judge Carrie Underwood to tears with an original song inspired by how God worked in Harper’s heart when she was struggling with postpartum depression.

RELATED: Hannah Harper Makes Carrie Underwood Cry on ‘American Idol’ Premiere by Sharing Faith and Postpartum Journey

Harper has been sharing her Christian faith from the beginning of her time on the show. As part of the Top 20, Harper performed “Ain’t No Grave,” prompting judge Lionel Richie to tell her she “went from singing to preaching.” For the “Songs of Faith” episode of “American Idol” March 30, Harper performed Chris Tomlin’s “At the Cross (Love Ran Red).” After she performed Tomlin’s song, host Ryan Seacrest asked, “What was special about the performance of that song here tonight?”

“An opportunity to give an invitation on this platform is incredible,” said Harper through tears.

Monday was the show’s Disney episode, and contestants were mentored by EGOT-winner, “Dreamgirls” star, and former “American Idol” contestant Jennifer Hudson. Harper performed “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog” and worked with Hudson on Harper’s discomfort with choreography.

American Idol contestant Hannah Harper got to meet the members of MercyMe, a band she said she has been listening to since she was basically in the womb.

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Harper said that two weeks ago, she had choreography for her performance of Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California” but froze in the moment, and people commented on her discomfort online. During her rehearsal with Hudson, Harper got flustered and stopped performing, saying, “Oh, Lord have mercy.”