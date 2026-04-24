‘He Couldn’t Wait To See Jesus Face to Face’—Tim Tebow’s Father Dies at 78

On Friday (April 24), Tim Tebow shared that his father, Robert Tebow, died at the age of 78.

“Heaven ushered in a hero of the faith last night as my Dad was welcomed home,” Tim Tebow posted on social media. “Many will say sorry for your loss but the truth is he’s not lost, we know exactly where he is. He’s home. Forever!”

The former professional athlete shared what father most looked forward to about heaven.

“I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven, and he simply said, ‘Jesus,’” Tebow said. “He couldn’t wait to see Jesus face to face.”

“Praise God that his wait is over. Death has been swallowed up in victory,” Tebow added. “He’s healed and whole now. So we don’t mourn as those with no hope.”

Tebow concluded, “See you soon Dad!”

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Robert Tebow was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2016.

In 1985, Robert Tebow answered God’s call and moved his family to serve as a missionary in the Philippines, where Tim was born.

“After falling in love as students at the University of Florida, God redirected Bob and Pam Tebow’s lives through a mission trip to the Philippines,” a bio on the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association reads.

“In 1985, they answered God’s call by moving their young family to Mindanao, Philippines with a vision to share the Gospel with every man, woman, and child,” the bio continues. “As the harvest grew, God gave Bob a bold vision—to raise up and deploy Filipino Evangelists across the nation so every village could hear about the love of God. For over 40 years, this mission has faithfully endured.”

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In 2025, Tim Tebow, the youngest of Robert and Pam Tebow’s five children, accepted the responsibility of continuing the work of his parents through the Tim Tebow Foundation.

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During a 2022 interview with Fox News Digital, Tim Tebow shared that his parents were his greatest role models.