‘I’m Gonna Be a Candy Gram!’—Candace Cameron Bure To Be a Grandmother

Candace Cameron Bure will soon have a new role: grandma. On social media Thursday (May 7), the 50-year-old actor, producer, and podcaster shared the exciting news that her oldest child, Natasha Bure Perry, is expecting a baby.

“I’m gonna be a Candy Gram!!!!!!” Bure captioned a photo of daughter Natasha and son-in-law Bradley Steven Perry. Within 24 hours, the post had more than 350,000 likes.

Natasha and Bradley Perry, both 27, were married last September in Malibu, California. At the time, both said they were eager to start a family.

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This week on Instagram, the newlyweds shared photos of them drinking out of mugs that read “Dada!” and “Mama!” In the caption, the actors wrote, “Our dream role.” The Perrys also shared video featuring ultrasound photos and Natasha’s baby bump, captioned, “& then there were 3.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Perry (@natashaperry)

Candace Cameron Bure Now in Full Grandma Mode

Ahead of Mother’s Day weekend, Candace Cameron Bure was eager to embrace her new title. In the comments of a joint pregnancy announcement by daughter Natasha Bure Perry and son-in-law Bradley Steven Perry, Bure wrote, “CandyGram in full effect.”

The outspoken Christian, currently on her first-ever live tour, has three adult children with husband Valeri Bure, a former pro hockey player. Son Lev was their first child to get married, in 2024. Previously, Candace Cameron Bure has described how Lev “preached” a long sermon to her and Valeri in 2020, when their marriage was experiencing a “really, really rough season.”

On her podcast, Bure has talked with daughter Natasha about topics such as fashion and modesty. Last year, Natasha admitted that outfits she used to wear were “so opposite” of her Christian values, which likely “confused” some people. Now, Natasha said, she realizes that it’s “so beautiful” to dress in classy, modest ways.

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When Natasha Bure turned 25 in 2023, she shared that she was embracing modesty after previously showing “WAY more of my body than I ever needed to.”

Candace Cameron Bure will soon have a new role: grandma.