Brandon Lake, Lauren Daigle, Phil Wickham Among Top Nominees for 2026 K-LOVE Fan Awards

Singer-songwriter Phil Wickham received four nominations for the upcoming 13th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards, which will take place May 24 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Voting for the awards opens tonight at 6 p.m. CT on the awards show’s website.

Brandon Lake, Lauren Daigle, Jamie MacDonald, Jeremy Camp, Josiah Queen, and Elevation Worship each received three nominations. Emerson Day also earned three nominations, including one for Female Artist of the Year.

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The K-LOVE Fan Awards is a weekend-long event that begins May 22 with an official kickoff concert featuring Leanna Crawford, Ben Fuller, Colton Dixon, and CAIN.

Saturday’s events will include worship in the round led by Jon Reddick, Chris Brown, Matt Maher, Noah Schnacky, and Tasha Layton.

Saturday afternoon will feature an emerging artist showcase hosted by Bart Millard of MercyMe. The showcase lineup includes Bay Turner, Carly Ann Taylor, Franni Cash, and Peter Burton.

Saturday night will give fans the opportunity to hear Steven Curtis Chapman, Andrew Ripp, Anne Wilson, Matthew West, and Terrian share the stories behind their songs.

The weekend concludes with a Sunday morning worship service led by Josh Baldwin, Pat Barrett, and Zahriya Zachary, along with a message from Levi Lusko.

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The awards show, hosted by Lauren Daigle and Sadie Robertson Huff, will begin at 7 p.m. CT and air exclusively on Trinity Broadcasting Network on May 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air at 10 p.m. ET the same night and again on June 5.