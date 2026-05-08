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Brandon Lake, Lauren Daigle, Phil Wickham Among Top Nominees for 2026 K-LOVE Fan Awards

By Jesse T. Jackson
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Brandon Lake, Lauren Daigle, Phil Wickham
(L) Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons (M) Justin Higuchi, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons (R) Gage Skidmore, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Singer-songwriter Phil Wickham received four nominations for the upcoming 13th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards, which will take place May 24 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Voting for the awards opens tonight at 6 p.m. CT on the awards show’s website.

Brandon LakeLauren Daigle, Jamie MacDonald, Jeremy Camp, Josiah Queen, and Elevation Worship each received three nominations. Emerson Day also earned three nominations, including one for Female Artist of the Year.

RELATED: Thousands Accept Jesus, Nearly 500 Baptized at Brandon Lake’s Hometown Tour Finale Featuring Nick Jonas and Dan + Shay

The K-LOVE Fan Awards is a weekend-long event that begins May 22 with an official kickoff concert featuring Leanna Crawford, Ben FullerColton Dixon, and CAIN.

Saturday’s events will include worship in the round led by Jon Reddick, Chris Brown, Matt Maher, Noah Schnacky, and Tasha Layton.

Saturday afternoon will feature an emerging artist showcase hosted by Bart Millard of MercyMe. The showcase lineup includes Bay Turner, Carly Ann Taylor, Franni Cash, and Peter Burton.

Saturday night will give fans the opportunity to hear Steven Curtis Chapman, Andrew Ripp, Anne WilsonMatthew West, and Terrian share the stories behind their songs.

The weekend concludes with a Sunday morning worship service led by Josh Baldwin, Pat Barrett, and Zahriya Zachary, along with a message from Levi Lusko.

RELATED: ‘Do It Afraid’—Phil Wickham on What He Learned Voicing the Title Character in Angel’s Upcoming Animated Film ‘David’

The awards show, hosted by Lauren Daigle and Sadie Robertson Huff, will begin at 7 p.m. CT and air exclusively on Trinity Broadcasting Network on May 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air at 10 p.m. ET the same night and again on June 5.

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Jesse T. Jackson
Jesse is the Senior Content Editor for ChurchLeaders and Site Manager for ChristianNewsNow. An undeserving husband to a beautiful wife, and a father to 4 beautiful children. He is currently a church elder in training, a growth group leader, and is a member of University Baptist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. Follow him on twitter here (https://twitter.com/jessetjackson). Accredited member of the Evangelical Press Association.

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