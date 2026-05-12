Newsletters
Christian News

Word of Faith Critic Justin Peters Announces Senior Pastor Role at New Montana Church Plant

By Jesse T. Jackson
LinkedInPinterestSMSThreads
Justin Peters
Justin Peters screengrab via YouTube / Justin Peters Ministries

Share

Justin Peters, author, speaker, and founder of Justin Peters Ministries, announced his role as senior pastor of Grace & Truth Community Church, a new church plant located in Laurel, Montana.

Peters has cerebral palsy and married his wife, Kathy, in 2010. He is best known for being a critic of the Word of Faith movement, a movement that includes well-known televangelists Benny HinnKenneth CopelandJoyce Meyer, and Joel Osteen.

“About five months ago, a small group of believers saw a need to plant a doctrinally sound church west of Billings, MT. Grace & Truth Community Church was born to meet this need,” Peters posted on X. “It is my honor to serve as pastor.”

RELATED: ‘I Do Not Agree’—Bryce Crawford Challenges Kenneth Copeland on Prosperity Gospel in Rare Interview

According to the church’s website, there are eight elders, but Peters is the only local elder. The other seven, which includes Grace To You executive director Phil Johnson, are described as remote elders.

“As a new church plant, in these early stages, we have only one local pastor/elder, Justin Peters. Our desire and prayer is that, in God’s timing, we will have a plurality of local elders,” the church explained. “Believing that the Bible teaches a plurality of local elders (Acts 14:23; 20:17; Titus 1:5; 1 Peter 5:1-2), until that time arrives, we have qualified men who have offered to serve as remote elders.”

Grace & Truth Community Church said “these men have been a source of wisdom and counsel in the months leading up to and time since our first meeting on December 28, 2025.” The church added, “Much as the Apostle Paul served as a source of wisdom, instruction, and accountability for multiple churches though he was not present, these men will serve GTCC.”

Peters received his Master of Divinity and Master of Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Southern Baptist Convention seminary located in Fort Worth, Texas.

Although he had obtained the degrees and was holding seminars throughout his ministry, the expositional preacher has shared that he didn’t fully give his life to Jesus until 2011—a journey that started with listening to Ray Comfort’s sermon, “Hell’s Best Kept Secret” in 2007.

“I am so thankful for his ministry and enthusiastically recommend it,” Peters said in his testimony.

“So, here I was, Justin Peters—an evangelist with two earned seminary degrees, known by many around the world, and widely regarded to be the foremost authority on Word-Faith, one of the most egregious and widespread heresies in the world today,” he continued, “and I doubted my salvation.”

LinkedInPinterestSMSThreads
Jesse T. Jackson
Jesse is the Senior Content Editor for ChurchLeaders and Site Manager for ChristianNewsNow. An undeserving husband to a beautiful wife, and a father to 4 beautiful children. He is currently a church elder in training, a growth group leader, and is a member of University Baptist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. Follow him on twitter here (https://twitter.com/jessetjackson). Accredited member of the Evangelical Press Association.

Read more

Latest Articles

ChurchLeaders.com is dedicated to resourcing, informing, and connecting a community of church leaders for greater Kingdom impact worldwide. Contact us: support@churchleaders.com
Images used on churchleaders.com are licensed from stock photography providers including Shutterstock, Getty Images, iStock, Unsplash, and other licensed contributors, or are used with permission. Individual image credits are available upon request.

Company

Trending

Popular Categories

© ChurchLeaders