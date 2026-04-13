Logan Paul Asks Joel Osteen What Happens After We Die

Pastor Joel Osteen shared his perspective on heaven, hell, and salvation during a recent appearance on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast with influencer Logan Paul and cohost Mike Majlak. During the conversation, Paul asked Osteen, “What do you think happens when we die?,” and then joked, “And when I say ‘we,’ I mean, what happens when Mike dies?”

“He’s going to go to heaven,” Osteen answered, explaining that the Bible says “when you’re absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord.”

“When you know the Lord, I believe, Logan, what the Scripture says,” said Osteen, “[is] that when you know the Lord, you’ve taken Jesus as your savior, you believe he’s the Son of God and you received his forgiveness, it’s a gift by faith. It’s not how good you are and ‘Well, I wasn’t good enough,’ you know, or ‘I made too many mistakes.’”

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Joel Osteen on Heaven, Hell, and Why He Doesn’t ‘Dwell’ on Being a Sinner

Joel Osteen is the senior pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, one of the largest churches in the United States. He is the son of Lakewood’s founder, John Osteen, and he assumed leadership in 1999. As Lakewood’s senior pastor, Osteen has expanded the church’s global reach through televised sermons and bestselling books focused on faith, positivity, and personal growth.

Osteen is controversial to some in part because critics argue his preaching emphasizes prosperity, positivity, and personal success in ways that downplay sin, suffering, and core theological doctrines.

Logan Paul is a social media personality, boxer, and WWE performer who rose to fame on YouTube and has since built a multifaceted career spanning entertainment, sports, and business ventures. Mike Majlak is a content creator and author known for his work alongside Logan Paul, for cohosting the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast with Paul, and for documenting his struggles with addiction and recovery in his memoir “The Fifth Vital.”

Majlak and Paul’s interview with Osteen covered the pastor’s background, what Osteen thought of Druski’s recent megachurch pastor sketch, whether the criticism Osteen receives makes him angry, the sources of Osteen’s income, and the pastor’s current thoughts on Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

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As he was explaining what it takes to go to heaven, Osteen commented, “You know, Cliffe does it better than me,” referring to pastor and apologist Cliffe Knechtle, whom Paul had mentioned to Osteen earlier in the conversation.

Pastor Joel Osteen shared his perspective on heaven, hell, and salvation during a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul and cohost Mike Majlak.