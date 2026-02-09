Critics Push Back on SBC’s ‘Road to Orlando’ Feature of David Uth Over LGBTQ+ Ministry Stance

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) is drawing criticism for featuring Dr. David Uth of First Orlando church on the “Road to Orlando,” a weekly web series designed to prepare people for the 2026 SBC annual meeting. Uth, whose church’s statement of faith says marriage is between one man and one woman, has come under criticism in the past over reports that the church allows LGBTQ+ people to serve in ministry.

‘Road to Orlando’ Spotlights David Uth

David Uth’s church is a megachurch in Orlando, Florida. While it is listed as First Baptist Church of Orlando on the SBC website, the church’s website identifies it as First Orlando.

Jonathan Howe is on the staff of the SBC’s executive committee as the vice president for convention administration. Howe interviewed Uth for Episode 3 of the “Road to Orlando” on Feb. 3. “The Road to Orlando” is presented by Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

During the conversation, Howe and Uth discussed what it was like to do ministry in Orlando, what Uth enjoys about the city, and Uth’s hopes for the 2026 annual meeting.

“You know, this is not a small community that feels very close,” Uth said. “It’s like a community of strangers, a community of people who have transplanted here.”

Because the city is extremely diverse, Uth’s church makes sure that people have interpretation options for the services and also does ministry in Spanish and in Portuguese. “I think the church has grown tremendously in diversity just because we’ve been open to it, embraced it, and we’re very welcoming,” Uth said. “No matter who you are, where you’ve come from, what you look like, what language you speak—we believe that Jesus loves you, and so do we.”

When Howe asked what Uth wanted messengers to know and think about Orlando when they leave, Uth responded, “I’m praying mostly about what I want Orlando to think of us, what I want Orlando to realize about people who follow Christ.”

“What I really pray for, Jonathan, is what I want the city to think of Christ when we leave,” Uth said, “because we will come in his name and the community will know there’s a big group here that are all followers of Jesus. This is our chance to really make Jesus famous right here in Orlando.”

After Howe’s interview with Uth came out, some strongly criticized the decision to spotlight the pastor. “How can the work of the SBC hold together when churches like FBC Orlando are not only present in the convention, but platformed?” asked David Schrock, pastor of preaching and theology at Occoquan Bible Church In Woodbridge, Virginia.

