Award-winning Christian singer-songwriter Rhett Walker has taken to social media to express his displeasure with Trinity Broadcasting Network’s (TBN) decision to broadcast Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” featuring Kid Rock.

The “All-American Halftime Show” was billed as a celebration of faith and patriotism as an alternative to the on-field Super Bowl halftime performance of Bad Bunny, an award-winning Puerto Rican rapper and singer.

The NFL’s selection of Bad Bunny as the show’s headliner has drawn backlash from some who have criticized Bad Bunny’s use of Spanish in his songs, as well as the sexually explicit content of his lyrics. However, Turning Point USA’s selection of Kid Rock for its alternative show has also drawn criticism, as the lyrics of Kid Rock’s catalogue contain similar themes.

While some, including apologist and former Christian singer Alisa Childers, have pointed out that Kid Rock’s song selections for the show could be interpreted as an exploration of Kid Rock’s own redemption story, Walker was less impressed.

In a social media post on Sunday evening, Walker explained why he disapproved of TBN’s decision to air the show.

“We’re gonna disagree on politics and personalities and what holiday we celebrate and all the other things. BUT…,” Walker wrote. “What are we doing TBN?”

“We’re saying ‘shhh’ instead of the cuss word, cause we’re on TBN,” he continued. “Singing- ‘Chillin on a dirt road, laid back swerving like I’m George Jones, smoke blowing out the window, an ice cold beer sitting in the console.’”

“Big ups for drinking and driving,” he added.

Walker recounted not being allowed to wear a hat during an appearance on the network out of “reverence.” Referencing TBN’s decision to air TPUSA’s halftime show, Walker said, “Miss me with this.”

In the caption of the post, Walker wrote, “I’m cool to agree to disagree…But you had a chance to offer an opportunity to worship. An opportunity to point people to where hope is found. Instead, you reminded people they could be a part of the drinking crowd.”