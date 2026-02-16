Frida Baby, which makes products for infants and new mothers, is facing backlash after images of its edgy, sexualized marketing went viral. Some people—including Christian influencers—are now calling for a boycott of the Sweden-based company.

Last week, social media users widely circulated Frida Baby advertisements, including one for a rectal thermometer that states, “This is the closest your husband’s gonna get to a threesome.” Packaging for another thermometer asks, “How about a quickie?” A Frida Baby humidifier box reads, “I get turned on quickly.” And an ad for a snot-sucking device explains, “What happens when you pull out too early.”

Reaction was swift, with people finding older ads from Frida Baby and flooding the company’s social media pages with angry comments. Some parents threw away all their Frida Baby products, with Christian influencer Brittany Dawn Nelson calling the company “demonic.”

Promise Keepers CEO Shane Winnings: Frida Baby Ads Are ‘Disgusting’

Christians are among those expressing outrage about Frida Baby’s marketing. Promise Keepers CEO Shane Winnings, who previously warned about the horror movie “Him,” called the company’s ads “absolutely disgusting and despicable,” writing that “kids and babies are not sexual beings.”

In a video, Winnings emphasized the importance of discretion “given our current culture, especially with the Epstein file release.” He urged Frida Baby to apologize sincerely, adding, “Even still…I’m not going to do business with them.”

Company leaders “need a greater moral compass [and] need to repent and turn to Christ,” added Winnings. He urged people to “cancel” Frida Baby and “let them know what you think.”

Anti-abortion advocate Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action, also called for a boycott of Frida Baby. Using sexual innuendo in ads for baby products is “unbelievably sick,” she wrote.

Radio host Isabel Brown, who said she uses and loves Frida Baby products, called the ads “wildly alarming.” In a video, the new mom referenced the “cultural tone of the moment” in America. She also said the marketing strategy seems to be a “long-term tactic,” not a “one-off mistake.”