‘I’m Nothing but a Messenger’—Forrest Frank Points 70,000 Fans to Jesus at Houston Rodeo

Award-winning Christian singer Forrest Frank headlined the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo last weekend, proclaiming the name of Jesus in front of 70,000 fans.

Frank, who was born in Houston, was joined in the arena by “Grillz” rap legend and Houston native Paul Wall.

According to a press release, Frank’s upcoming “The Jesus Generation Tour” has already sold more that 500,000 tickets and will mark one of the biggest tours ever mounted by a Christian artist. The nearly sold-out tour will also include opening acts by Tori Kelly, The Figs, and Cory Asbury.

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Following his performance, Frank spoke with Steve Doocy on Fox & Friends.

“I was telling someone today, who was congratulating me, I’m completely borrowing all glory from the Lord,” a humble Frank said.

Describing his success, Frank told Doocy, “I am nothing. I’m a servant, honestly.”

Frank shared how he worships God during his performances.

“I’m personally worshiping the Lord. If I have my eyes closed, it’s because I’m talking to God and everyone disappears and I’m having this moment,” he said. “And then if I’m ever walking around looking at people, I’m usually praying for them or just wanting to encourage them.”

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As he reflected on the hunger for Jesus the younger generation is displaying across the nation, Frank said he believes people “are interested in truth and we have been burned a couple times by just following the leader. So people are actually digging for real information, and there is real fruit that comes from following the Lord.”

That led Frank to share his testimony of when he submitted his life to Christ.

“Typical college guy just on discovery mode,” he said, referencing his sophomore year. “I was on that path, I found myself getting lower and lower and found myself really depressed and insecure and things like that. Long story short, my sophomore year, I walk into this church and I have this encounter with the Lord.”

Frank continued, “I felt the fullness of love—everywhere love, peace, joy, everything—and I just said, ‘I’m going to dedicate my life to whatever this is.’ And so here I am…still every single day, this is it. This is all I have got.”