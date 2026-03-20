High Point Basketball Hero Wears No. 99, Shares the Gospel With Lost Sheep

As usual, numbers were trending on the first day of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Thursday (March 19). Broadcasts and social media were abuzz with seeds, scores, stats, and records.

One of the most amazing numbers emerged from No. 12-seed High Point University’s one-point upset over No. 5-seed Wisconsin. With 11 seconds to go, 26-year-old guard Chase Johnston scored on a breakaway layup, making his first two-point basket of the entire season.

Johnston, a graduate student at the private Methodist school in North Carolina, is a three-point specialist. In fact, he just surpassed NBA superstar Steph Curry on the Division I three-point leaderboard.

But points, records, and even wins aren’t priorities for Johnston. The athlete, who is considering a ministry career, wants to proclaim the good news of Jesus. And he even uses his jersey number to do so.

RELATED: March Madness Means More Than Basketball for These Christian Players

A team truly built on John 15:13❤️!! 2,000 years ago Jesus Christ went to the cross for our sake and showed us what true sacrifice and servant hood is. He laid down His life for ours. https://t.co/8PNn25WR1Q — Chase Johnston (@Cjjj_81) March 20, 2026

Chase Johnston: ‘We’re Called To Be Servants Like Christ’

College basketball player Chase Johnston recently spoke to Brian Hanway about his experiences on a “faith-based” team. Johnston, who previously played at two other colleges, said his High Point teammates bonded over Bible studies, prayer, and everyday conversations about Christian living. Several players and team managers have come to faith in Jesus as a result, said Johnston, calling that “something I’ll never forget.”

“A verse that we would always talk about is John 15:13,” Johnston explained. “Jesus says, ‘There is no greater love than this, than to lay down one’s life for one’s friend.’ And if we’re not willing to lay down our life for our brother that’s beside us on the court or even off the court, then we’re not being true servants. And the only way to win is to be a servant.”

Johnston, who previously wore No. 2, let another teammate have that jersey. The guard took the task of choosing a new number so seriously that he asked family members for help. “I was trying to find any other way to share the gospel, and 99 came to my mind,” said Johnston, who wants people to ask him about the unique number.

“[Jesus] gives a story of a man who has 99 sheep,” Johnston told Hanway. “He leaves those 99 righteous sheep to find that one lost sheep that went away. And he finds more joy in finding that one lost sheep that came back home than the 99 that remain righteous.”

Johnston continued:

That’s the gospel, right? That we are all sinners. We are dead in our sin. And Jesus Christ left the 99. He went to the cross humbly. He became a slave for us though he was God. He did not take up equality with God as something to cling to. And he died on the cross for our sins. … The whole backstory is, 99 represents our calling as Christians to go out and proclaim the gospel to the lost ones and the gospel that Christ went to the cross and died for us.

High Point University guard Chase Johnston wants to proclaim the good news of Jesus, and he even uses his jersey number to do so.

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