‘Praise Be to Allah’ and Profanity: Trump’s Easter Posts Spark Backlash

After drawing criticism for a profanity-laced post on Easter morning, President Donald Trump told participants at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday (April 6) the day was special because “we celebrate Jesus [and] religion.” He also said America is “doing so well,” breaking “every record” in the stock market and military.

On Easter morning, President Trump used religious rhetoric—and foul language—to threaten Iran and its infrastructure. “Open the F‑‑‑in’ Strait, you crazy b——s, or you’ll be living in Hell,” he wrote Sunday, referencing the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passageway for oil. Trump ended with, “Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

That drew sharp reactions, with some people questioning the president’s mental fitness. “This is embarrassing,” responded journalist Piers Morgan. He urged Trump to delete the post—“unless you want everyone to think you’ve lost your marbles.”

Others noted that even non-Christian leaders posted Easter greetings that referenced Jesus. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is Muslim, wished celebrants “a joyous day.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Stop Worshipping the President’

Based on President Trump’s Easter-weekend posts, the war in Iran was top of mind. On Saturday (April 4), he threatened to rain “all Hell” down on Iran before writing, “Glory be to GOD!” The next day, the president called the rescue of a shot-down U.S. airman “an Easter Miracle.”

But Trump’s Easter Sunday rant that included the f-word ruffled the most feathers. “Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians,” wrote Marjorie Taylor Greene about Trump’s message. The former GOP Representative, who broke with the president about the handling of the Epstein files, added that “Christians in the administration should be pursuing peace,” not “evil.”

On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted.

Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

I know all of you and him and he… pic.twitter.com/DgR74YjPQf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 5, 2026

Calling them “complicit,” Greene urged Christians in the Trump administration to “fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.”

The Strait of Hormuz is closed, said the former Congresswoman, “because the US and Israel started the unprovoked war against Iran,” adding that Israel has nuclear weapons and can defend itself.

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“On Easter, of all days, we as Christians should be reminded that the son of God died and rose from the grave so that we can be forgiven once and for all of our sins,” posted Greene. “Jesus commanded us to love one another and forgive one another. Even our enemies.”