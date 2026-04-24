9 and 12-Year-Old Children Could Testify Against Father, Former Worship Pastor Caleb Flynn, in Murder Trial

The children of former worship pastor and “American Idol” alum Caleb Flynn could be called to testify during the murder trial of their mother, Ashley Flynn, which begins May 4.

In February, Caleb Flynn was charged with the murder of his wife, Ashley, just days after calling 911 and reporting her death as the result of a home invader. He was indicted by a grand jury on March 19 and charged with one count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence, and two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

A recording of the 911 call placed by Caleb Flynn during the early morning hours of Feb. 16 revealed him claiming that “somebody broke in my home and shot my wife.”

“My wife is, she’s got two shots to her head, blood everywhere. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God,” Flynn told the 911 dispatcher.

He continued by claiming he was “with the children when it happened.” Caleb and Ashley Flynn’s children are ages 9 and 12.

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At the time of the killing, Caleb Flynn was no longer serving as a worship pastor but was an active worship leader at Christian Life Center, his home church in Dayton, Ohio.

Flynn was working as vice president of sales at Richard D. Smith & Sons, his father-in-law’s business in Tipp City, Ohio.

In addition to being a mother, Ashley Flynn, 37, was a teacher with LifeWise Academy, a substitute teacher, a 7th-grade volleyball coach, and a volunteer at her church.

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A witness list released April 10 by the state includes Jordan Hansen, Flynn’s pastor from Christian Life Center, and Alleigha Botner, who resigned as Christian Life Center’s worship pastor “without explanation” following Flynn’s arrest. The list did not include the Flynn daughters publicly but does contain two redacted sections.