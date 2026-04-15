Joy Behar Claims Jesus Did Not Say He Was the Messiah: ‘Jesus Was More Modest Than That’

Jesus did not claim to be the Messiah, according to “The View” cohost Joy Behar. On an episode of “The View” posted to YouTube Tuesday, April 14, Behar said that Jesus was not “narcissistic” and was too “modest” to make that claim.

“Jesus himself did not run around saying, ‘I’m the Messiah. I’m the Messiah,’” Behar said as the panelists were discussing Trump’s controversial AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus.

“Uh, Jesus kind of did say he was the Messiah,” replied cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, laughing.

“That’s exactly what Jesus said: ‘I am the Messiah,’” said cohost Sara Haines, as the audience laughed.

“No, he did not,” said Behar. “Jesus was more modest than that.”

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‘The View’ Panelists Push Back on Joy Behar’s Claim About Jesus

“The View” is a long-running daytime talk show on ABC featuring a panel of women who discuss current events, politics, and pop culture from differing perspectives. Tuesday’s panel featured actor Whoopi Goldberg, journalist Sara Haines, comedian Joy Behar, legal analyst Sunny Hostin, and former White House communications official Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The panelists began the episode talking about the controversial image Trump posted several days ago depicting himself as Jesus healing a man. The image also included a medical worker, a man in the military, a young woman praying, angels, fighter planes, the American flag, and the Statue of Liberty.

RELATED: ‘Outrageous Blasphemy’—Christians Respond to Now-Deleted Image of President Trump as Jesus

The image shocked and outraged Christians, including Trump’s own supporters, and the post was taken down.

When a reporter asked if Trump had posted the image depicting himself as Jesus Christ, the president said, “I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with the Red Cross. There was a Red Cross worker there, which we support. Only the fake news could come up with that one.”

Jesus did not claim to be the Messiah, according to The View cohost Joy Behar.