Franklin Graham Says Trump Would Not ‘Knowingly Depict Himself as Jesus Christ’

Franklin Graham said he does not believe President Donald Trump “would knowingly depict himself as Jesus Christ,” referring to an AI-generated image posted earlier this week that drew outrage from many Christians, including the president’s supporters. Graham said he believes in the president’s explanation that the image depicted Trump as a doctor and not as Jesus.

“I do not believe President Trump would knowingly depict himself as Jesus Christ—that would certainly be inappropriate,” said Graham in an X post Thursday, April 16, after noting he “had received some questions about President @realDonaldTrump‘s recent posts.”

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“I’m thankful the President has made it very clear that this was not at all what he thought the AI-generated image was representing,” Graham said. “He thought it was a doctor helping someone, and when he learned of the concerns, he immediately removed the post.”

I had received some questions about President @realDonaldTrump‘s recent posts, and here are my thoughts: I do not believe President Trump would knowingly depict himself as Jesus Christ—that would certainly be inappropriate. I’m thankful the President has made it very clear that… — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 16, 2026

Franklin Graham Says Critics Are Misreading Donald Trump’s AI Image

Last weekend, President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image on his Truth Social account depicting himself as Jesus healing a man. The image also included a medical worker, a man in the military, a young woman praying, angels, fighter planes, the American flag, and the Statue of Liberty.

After Christians decried the image as blasphemous, the post was taken down Monday, April 13.

RELATED: ‘Outrageous Blasphemy’—Christians Respond to Now-Deleted Image of President Trump as Jesus

When a reporter asked if Trump had posted the image depicting himself as Jesus Christ, the president said, “I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with the Red Cross. There was a Red Cross worker there, which we support. Only the fake news could come up with that one.”

Franklin Graham said he does not believe President Donald Trump would knowingly depict himself as Jesus Christ, referring to an AI-generated image that drew outrage from many Christians, including the president’s supporters.