‘Absolute Hell Hounding’—Paula White-Cain Describes ‘Faith Fight’ at the White House

During her Unleashed 2026 conference in February, Paula White-Cain described working at the White House as a “faith fight” that is “absolute hell hounding.”

White-Cain is the personal pastor to President Donald Trump and heads the White House Faith Office. She is also the pastor of City of Destiny Church in Apopka, Florida, and the president of Paula White Ministries. She is married to Jonathan Cain, her third husband.

The controversial pastor gave a sermon from 1 Timothy 6:12, encouraging those listening to “fight the good fight of faith.”

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“Though we’re in a political arena, some of us, it’s not a personal ego fight. It’s not a carnal fight. It’s a faith fight. And the fight is characterized by faith,” she said. “So in other words, you’re not fighting people. You are fighting to hold on to faith.”

She continued, “Now watch. You’re in an arena. You’re in opposition. You’re fighting through faith. You’re fighting because of faith. You’re fighting with faith. Now Paul takes it even deeper, and he uses a present middle imperative, which means that the present tense means continuous.”

“It’s not like I had this battle on Monday and Tuesday everything was good,” she added. “People are like, ‘How are you?’ You know what we say in the White House? You run into people and I’m telling you it’s the greatest pressure you could ever ever imagine.”

White-Cain shared how she trembles in fear when she briefs Trump.

“There are decisions that are being made that I literally tremble in fear when I have to go brief president or do something with Secretary Rubio or chief of staff,” she said, “because I recognize what will be done, what will be said in meetings will not just impact five, 10 people, millions, nations, millions of people—how their outcome will be, how the life will turn here.”

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She shared a phrase she and others use at the White House to avoid the presence of fear.

“You know what we say? They go, ‘How are you?’” she shared. “Never heard anybody say, ‘Oh, it’s rough.’ ‘Cause they didn’t make it in that building if they talk like that. And they’re not all saved. We go, ‘Live the dream. Living the dream.’”

White-Cain explained that it is not a dream life for her; instead, it is an “absolute hell hounding.”