Hannah Harper: Performing Chris Tomlin’s ‘At the Cross’ on ‘American Idol’ Was an ‘Opportunity To Give an Invitation’

“American Idol” contestant Hannah Harper was moved to tears after performing Chris Tomlin’s “At the Cross (Love Ran Red)” during the show’s “Songs of Faith” episode on Monday, March 30. Following the performance, Harper told host Ryan Seacrest she saw the moment as an “opportunity to give an invitation.”

“At the cross, at the cross / I surrender my life / I’m in awe of you / I’m in awe of you,” says the chorus of Tomlin’s popular worship song. “Where your love ran red / And my sin washed white / I owe all to you / I owe all to you, Jesus.”

RELATED: ‘Pure…Worship’—Chris Tomlin Revives 1,800-Year-Old Worship Song

Watch Hannah Harper’s “American Idol” performance below.

Hannah Harper’s Top 14 ‘American Idol’ Performance Was ‘Just Perfection’

Faith was a prominent feature of the previous season of “American Idol” and continues to be prominent this season. Monday’s theme was “Songs of Faith,” and many of the contestants chose songs that explicitly spoke of God’s grace and how Jesus saves us from our sin.

Contestant Kyndal Inskeep actually sang a traditional hymn, “Nothing but the Blood,” while two contestants chose songs by Brandon Lake. Other artists whom the contestants covered were Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, Blessing Offor, and MercyMe.

Hannah Harper, a mom of three who grew up singing in her family’s bluegrass-gospel band, had a memorable audition for “American Idol,” bringing judge Carrie Underwood to tears. Harper performed an original song inspired by how God worked in her heart when she was struggling with postpartum depression.

RELATED: Hannah Harper Makes Carrie Underwood Cry on ‘American Idol’ Premiere by Sharing Faith and Postpartum Journey

More recently, as part of the Top 20, Harper performed “Ain’t No Grave,” prompting judge Lionel Richie to tell her she “went from singing to preaching.”

Harper gave a heartfelt, emotional performance of “At The Cross” Monday and received praise from all three judges.

“From the beginning, you’ve been one of my absolute favorites,” Underwood told Harper after Harper performed. “I loved your version of that. I could feel your heart in it, and I was right there with ya.”

American Idol contestant Hannah Harper was moved to tears after performing Chris Tomlin’s At the Cross (Love Ran Red) during the show’s Songs of Faith episode on Monday, March 30.