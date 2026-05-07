Sam Allberry Removed From All Ministry Within the Anglican Diocese of the Western Gulf Coast Following ‘Inappropriate Relationship’

Bishop Clark Lowenfield, who is the first ordinary of the Anglican Diocese of the Western Gulf Coast, released a statement stating that he is “deeply grieved and broken-hearted” for Sam Allberry.

Allberry, an apologist, author, and speaker, was disqualified from ministry early this month for engaging in an “inappropriate relationship with an adult man.” He served as an associate pastor at Immanuel Nashville since 2023.

Allberry was also removed as one of The Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics associate speakers and resigned as a fellow of The Keller Center for Cultural Apologetics.

RELATED: Elders Disqualify Pastor Sam Allberry From Ministry Over ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Another Man

Lowenfield’s statement was acquired by David Virtue of Virtue Online.

“The Rev. Sam Allberry served as a Canon Theologian of the Anglican Diocese of the Western Gulf Coast from May 26, 2021, until his resignation on March 1, 2026, as part of a transition of Episcopal leadership within the Diocese,” Lowenfield said. “During this time, he also served as an Associate Pastor at Immanuel Church-Nashville, a non-denominational congregation not affiliated with the Anglican Church in North America.”

Lowenfield’s statement continued, “On May 2, 2026, the leadership of Immanuel Church decided to disqualify Pastor Allberry from ministry following new information about an inappropriate relationship disclosed before his ministry at the church.”

The Anglican Diocese informed Virtue that Allberry had been “inhibited” of all ministry within the Anglican Diocese of the Western Gulf Coast.

RELATED: ‘Unwise,’ Not Disqualifying—Immanuel Nashville Elders Were Aware in 2024 of Sam Allberry’s ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With a Man

“The Rev. Allberry subsequently resigned from his role at Immanuel Church,” Lowenfield said. “He was still canonically resident with the Anglican Diocese of the Western Gulf Coast. On May 4, 2026, Bishop Clark WP Lowenfield, Bishop Ordinary of the Diocese, inhibited The Rev. Allberry from all ministry within the Anglican Church.”