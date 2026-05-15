Greg Locke Honors Ex-Wife Melissa During Son Evan’s Memorial Service, Says Devil ‘Will Pay a Hundredfold’

On Wednesday, May 13, Global Vision Bible Church Pastor Greg Locke led a memorial service for his 20-year-old son, Evan.

On May 8, Locke shared that Evan died following a drug overdose.

The service was standing room only and included many people who had left the church, included Evan’s biological mother and Locke’s ex-wife, Melissa.

Locke expressed how difficult it has been arranging his son’s funeral.

“I didn’t know what arrangements to make, and I’ve done this hundreds of times for grieving families, people in this room whose children have passed away and I’ve done their funerals,” he said. “But when it comes home, there’s a different reality in the air. Life is just sucked out of your insides.”

RELATED: Pastor Greg Locke Shares Heartbreaking News That His 20-Year-Old Son Died From Overdose

The pastor expressed that the devil attempted to flood his mind with doubt.

“Immediately, within just moments, the enemy began to say, ‘Yeah, would have, should have, could have, what if,’” Locke said. “But those doubts don’t win tonight. The enemy doesn’t win tonight. Addiction doesn’t win tonight. Death doesn’t win tonight. The devil will pay a hundredfold for the life that he has taken.”

Locke said the number of messages and testimonies his family had received proved that Evan’s life touched many people.

“The amount of messages that have come into our church office and our family and friends has been astounding,” Locke said. “But the thing that has astounded me the most have been the testimonies of people that I have never and probably will never meet that somehow or another had a connection to my son.”

“He touched people that I never knew,” Locke added.