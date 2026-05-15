Forrest Frank Releases 19 Versions of ‘Jesus Is Alive’ Featuring Artists Including Donnie Wahlberg, 1K Phew

Award-winning Christian artist Forrest Frank has released “Jesus Is Alive (Vol. 1),” (Spotify) featuring 19 different versions of the single of the same name selected from his viral open verse challenge.

Last week, Frank asked his social media followers for advice regarding the challenge.

“What am I supposed to do about these open verses?” he asked. “‘Cause like, I’ve already seen seven that I like, and so do I release multiple versions?”

“Do I put out a super-song that’s like seven minutes long,” said Frank, “and it has a bridge and then a beat switch and that’s of the ones I’ve seen and of the ones you’ve seen?”

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Frank shared that he also received multiple submissions through text.

“Artists that maybe don’t want to, they think it’s corny to do the open verse challenge, are like texting me verses! Like big artists! And I’m like, do I include them, or do I need to tell them they have to do an open verse video to be a part of [it]?” he said.

“Help me out guys, what do I do?” he concluded.

Rapzilla replied, “You should definitely drop an EP of the best ones!”

Donnie Wahlberg also responded, saying, “Whatever you decide—this was awesome and we all got to worship with you either way! Pretty cool!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by forrest frank (@hiforrest)

Artists featured on Frank’s Vol. 1 included, New Kids on the Block’s Donnie Wahlberg, Reach Records’ 1K Phew, WHATUPRG, Anike, and Limoblaze, Lost & Found, Jimmy Levy, Kijan Boone, Mike Malagies, Vic Lucas, ZVC, James Broome, Marcus Rogers, Bryson Gray, Julia Poe, Brenno, Griffin McCoy, Marissa Berkey, Nate Period, and aftrhght.

“Jesus Is Alive” opens with a sermon snippet from Philip Anthony Mitchell, founder and lead pastor of Atlanta’s 2819 Church.

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Mitchell preaches that only one man is no longer in the tomb.