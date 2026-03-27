Academy Award-Winner Ben Kingsley Playing Moses in Wonder Project’s ‘The Old Stories: Moses’

Wonder Project has released the first trailer and images for its upcoming three-part special “The Old Stories: Moses.”

The series is scheduled to be released this spring on Wonder Project’s subscription on Prime Video and is produced in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios.

The project is created by filmmaker Jon Erwin, known for “House of David,” “Jesus Revolution,” “I Can Only Imagine,” and “The Jesus Music.” It stars Academy Award-winner Ben Kingsley (“Gandhi,” “Schindler’s List”) as Moses and O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as Pharaoh.

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Kingsley will also star as Robert Dinwiddie in Wonder Project’s “Young Washington,” scheduled to release in theaters on July 3.

The star-studded cast will also include Mary-Louise Parker, Andy Serkis, Kelsey Grammer, and Joel Smallbone.

“Moses is one of the most iconic figures in history, and his story still resonates with us today,” Erwin said.

“We set out to tell ‘The Old Stories: Moses’ with a cinematic awe and scale that feels both epic and personal,” said Erwin. “I am especially proud of the cast performances, and I can’t wait for people to see it on Wonder Project.”

According to the series’ recent press release, “‘The Old Stories: Moses’ is a three-part companion special that opens a window into the narratives that shaped Israel long before David took the throne.”

“As the past unfolds with epic force, a young shepherd sees his own future reflected in the courage, failure, and obedience of those who came before him,” the release adds.