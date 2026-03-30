Forrest Frank Forced To Change Band Name After ‘Dawn Patrol’ Gets Shut Down—Fans Asked To Help Rebrand

Award-winning Christian singer Forrest Frank is launching a new collaborative project with close friend and fellow musician Noah Hayden titled “Dawn Patrol.”

According to a press release, the project blends Frank’s “signature lyrics rooted in his faith with a more laid-back, sun-soaked sonic palette,” marking what is being described as a “creative shift”—one that is said to be “inspired by early mornings in the water, deep conversations, prayer and a shared desire to make something honest and unfiltered.”

The project released its first single, “SOS,” on Friday, March 27, alongside social media accounts for the project’s name, Dawn Patrol.

RELATED: Forrest Frank Turns ‘Lemons Into Lemonade’ by Recording New Song After Breaking His Back Skateboarding

But on Monday, Frank shared that Dawn Patrol’s Instagram account was deactivated after being flagged for copyright infringement—someone already owns the band name Dawn Patrol. Frank and Hayden’s account had started to grow followers and had more than 27,000 followers before it was deactivated.

Frank posted a video on social media to explain.

“For the last like six months, me and my friend Noah have been—well since before that—we were surfing a bunch,” Frank shared. “And because both of us have kids, the time that we figured out that we could surf was before they woke up. So we get out there at like 5:30 in the morning, which is called dawn patrol.”

Frank continued, “Over the course of last six months, we made an entire album that feels like that experience of going surfing and worshiping the Lord, and we spent so much time on this thing.”

RELATD: ‘No Fractures in My Back’—Forrest Frank Declares Miracle Healing 2 Weeks After Injury

The “Good Day” singer explained that their music distributor gave them the “green light” to move forward with using the name Dawn Patrol.

“So we’re moving forward thinking that we’re all good with this band name,” Frank said. Frank said that after the band’s first single, “SOS,” went viral, he attempted to check Dawn Patrol’s Instagram page only to discover it had been deactivated.

After management assured Frank that there was nothing to worry about because there are many artists with the name Dawn Patrol, he decided to change the band’s name instead of legally fighting it. He has also asked fans to help.