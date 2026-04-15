‘Be a Man’—Pastor Ed Young Urges President Trump To Apologize for ‘Blasphemous’ Post

President Donald Trump needs to apologize for the “blasphemous” image depicting him as Jesus, said Pastor Ed Young Jr. in a video posted to X April 14. In the video, Young exhorted Trump to “be a man” and “do the right thing.”

“What a disappointing post from President Trump,” said Young, who captioned his video, “Mr. President, it’s time to say ‘I was wrong.’”

“When you talk about President Trump, he has many great qualities of leadership, but one of the things we can learn from him is what not to do,” said the pastor. “When confronted with this blasphemous post, he explained it away and talked about the Red Cross or whatever. Mr. President, you’ve got to say, ‘I was wrong. Will you forgive me?’”

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Mr. President, it’s time to say “I was wrong”… pic.twitter.com/frpPsO5RxT — Ed Young (@EdYoung) April 14, 2026

Ed Young Jr. to President Trump: The ‘Basis of Knowing Christ’ Is Admitting Sin

Ed Young Jr. is the senior pastor of Fellowship Church, a multisite megachurch based in Grapevine, Texas. He and his wife, Lisa Young, founded the church in 1989. Young is the son of Ed Young Sr., the former pastor of Second Baptist Church in Houston.

Young did not endorse a presidential candidate in 2016 and told ABC News that the choices of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were a “sad commentary on our culture.” Young said Trump’s campaign called and invited him to a rally, but Young declined to attend.

The pastor said he also “said the same thing to President Obama years ago. I just don’t want to be in a situation where, ‘Vote for Obama. Vote for Donald Trump.’ I just want to be able to talk about Jesus.” Young did say, however, that he would be voting for Trump in that election.

In 2023, Young published a post on his website titled, “What Jesus Would Say to Donald Trump: Don’t Place Wealth Above God.” In an October 2024 message titled, “How Should Christians Pick a President in 2024?,” the pastor encouraged congregants to vote from a biblical worldview without explicitly endorsing Trump or presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Young’s X video came in response to President Trump’s decision to post an AI-generated image on his Truth Social account Sunday depicting himself as Jesus healing a man. The image also included a medical worker, a man in the military, a young woman praying, angels, fighter planes, the American flag, and the Statue of Liberty.

The image shocked and outraged Christians, including Trump’s own supporters, and the post was taken down.

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President Donald Trump needs to apologize for the blasphemous image depicting him as Jesus, said Pastor Ed Young Jr. in a video posted to X April 14.