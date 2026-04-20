Trial Date Set for Former Worship Pastor Caleb Flynn in Wife’s Murder Case

Judge Jeannine Pratt has set a May 4 jury trial date for former worship pastor and “American Idol” Season 12 contestant Caleb Flynn. Flynn is charged with murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn.

On Feb. 16, Caleb Flynn told a 911 dispatcher that someone had broken into his home and shot his wife in the head.

“Oh my God. Somebody, somebody broke into my home. Somebody broke in my home and shot my wife,” Flynn told the dispatcher. “My wife is, she’s got two shots to her head, blood everywhere. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God.”

Flynn, who has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife, claimed that he was in the house with his two children when Ashley was shot.

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Although he was no longer employed as a worship pastor, Flynn was an active worship leader at his church in Dayton, Ohio. At the time of the murder, Flynn was working as vice president of sales at Richard D. Smith & Sons in Tipp City, Ohio, his father-in-law’s business.

Ashley Flynn, 37, was the mother of two daughters, a teacher with LifeWise Academy, a substitute teacher, a seventh-grade volleyball coach and a volunteer at her church, Christian Life Center.

On Feb. 19, Flynn was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife.

On March 19, Flynn was indicted by a grand jury on one count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence, and two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

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On April 10, a witness list was released that includes Jordan Hansen, Flynn’s pastor from Christian Life Center. Alleigha Botner, who resigned as Christian Life Center’s worship pastor “without explanation” following Flynn’s arrest, is also listed as a potential witness. Some have speculated that Botner and Flynn were romantically involved prior to Ashley’s death.