‘Why Does This Keep Happening?’—Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo Explore Bill Gothard’s ‘Dangerous’ Theology

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy, used their latest podcast to discuss, “Why does this keep happening?,” asking the question in light of the recent news that Jinger’s brother Joseph Duggar was arrested and charged with sexual abuse. Jinger’s brother Josh Duggar, is currently serving time for receiving child sex abuse materials and has been accused of molesting five girls, including four of his sisters.

“In light of recent headlines and everything that we’ve seen with your brother Joe, which has reopened some wounds of past experiences, past headlines, there’s a question that keeps coming up, and I think rightly so,” Jeremy Vuolo said in the April 22 episode of “The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast.”

“People are asking, ‘Why does this keep happening?’” he said as Jinger agreed.

“We don’t have every answer for that. We were just as caught off guard with that news as anyone else regarding Joe,” said Jeremy, “and yet ideas have consequences.”

“And for the last several years you’ve been very outspoken,” he told his wife, “I think together we have been, about the dangerous theology of Bill Gothard and the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which was deeply impactful to your family and built a lot of how life was approached.”

RELATED: Jinger Duggar Vuolo Tells ChurchLeaders How She Rejected the Teachings of Bill Gothard Without Rejecting Jesus

“I think this is another opportunity to say it’s pivotal that we’re very careful what we believe, who we listen to,” Jeremy said. “Theology has consequences, and if you have wrong theology, it can have devastating consequences.”

‘Not Christianity at All’—Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Husband, Jeremy, Deconstruct Bill Gothard’s Teachings

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children, a homeschool family from Arkansas, rose to fame as the stars of TLC’s reality shows “19 Kids and Counting” (2008-2015) and the spinoff “Counting On” (2015-2020).

TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” after news broke that Jim Bob and Michelle’s oldest child, Josh, had molested five girls, including four of his sisters. The network later canceled “Counting On” after Josh was charged with receiving and possessing child sex abuse materials (CSAM). Josh was convicted on Dec. 9, 2021, of receiving and possessing CSAM, and was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for the charge of receiving it.

The Duggars were the subject of Amazon Prime’s 2023 docuseries “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” and have come under scrutiny for promoting the teachings of Bill Gothard and IBLP. Those teachings have become a renewed topic of discussion online following the March 18 arrest of Joseph Duggar, the seventh of Jim Bob and Michelle’s children, for lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Theology has consequences, said Jeremy Vuolo, and if you have wrong theology, it can have devastating consequences.

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