Jinger Duggar Vuolo Responds to Joseph Duggar’s Arrest: ‘I Did Not Think That My Heart Could Break Like It Has This Week’

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, addressed the recent arrest of Jinger’s brother Joseph Duggar last week for alleged child sex crimes. Shortly after Joseph’s arrest, Joseph’s wife, Kendra Duggar, was arrested and received eight charges related to child endangerment and imprisonment. Joseph received the same eight charges as well.

“Recently, Joe Duggar was arrested on the charges of abusing a minor. And there were some other legal issues brought against Joe and his wife that we were made aware of,” Jeremy Vuolo said in an episode of “The Jinger and Jeremy Podcast” released Wednesday, March 25. “And it’s been devastating to hear. We wanted to share a few things that were on our heart while also taking a bit of space this week as it’s been a really difficult week for us to process and think through and pray through this with the podcast.”

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Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo Address Arrest of Joseph Duggar

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children rose to fame as the stars of TLC’s reality shows “19 Kids and Counting” and the spinoff “Counting On.” The network canceled both shows following oldest child Josh Duggar’s molestation allegations and subsequent 2021 conviction for possessing child sex abuse materials. Now, the family is facing a new crisis.

Joseph Duggar, the seventh of the 19 children, was arrested on March 18 in Arkansas for crimes against a now-14-year-old girl. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Panama City, Florida, said the alleged abuse occurred during a 2020 family vacation when the girl was 9. According to authorities, Joseph admitted to the actions after being confronted by the alleged victim’s father. Having waived his extradition rights in an Arkansas court, Joseph now awaits transfer to Florida.

After Joseph’s arrest, his wife, Kendra, was arrested on March 20 and charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. She was released on a $1,470 bond. Joseph Duggar received the same eight charges in Arkansas, charges that are separate from the one he faces in Florida.

“We’re so grateful for all of you and the support you’ve shown, the prayers you’ve extended and are extending,” Jeremy told his and his wife’s podcast followers. “But we really wanted to just take a moment to let you know how we’re processing this.”

“This was devastating news to hear,” he said. “And it’s been a really difficult week of trying to process this, a week of us crying out to the Lord, asking for mercy and grace for those affected by this.” Jeremy then asked his wife, “How are you holding up?”

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, addressed the recent arrest of Jinger’s brother Joseph Duggar last week for alleged child sex crimes.

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“It has been such a long week,” Jinger replied, looking shell-shocked. “It’s been one of those weeks that feels like years, and I did not think that my heart could break like it has this week.”