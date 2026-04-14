Dallas Jenkins Gets Real About Daughter’s Chronic Pain, Wife’s Cancer, and the Struggle To Pray for Healing

In an appearance in the first episode of Nick Vujicic‘s “No Limbs No Limits” podcast, Dallas Jenkins described both his daughter’s and wife’s illnesses and asked Vujicic how he navigates prayers for healing despite never experiencing results.

Jenkins, the creator of the critically acclaimed series “The Chosen,” shared that his daughter has been living with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, resulting in chronic pain for more than seven years. He also said that over the last year, his wife, Amanda, has been dealing with a “significant health crisis.”

During a session at ChosenCon in February, Dallas and Amanda Jenkins spoke about her recent breast cancer diagnosis. Amanda underwent a double mastectomy during the filming of Season 6 of “The Chosen.” In March, it was reported that she had reconstructive surgery and was doing well.

Vujicic, a global evangelist born without limbs, is releasing a new documentary in September titled “No Limbs, No Limits: The NickV Story.”

Dallas Jenkins Shares About Praying for Healing

“When people came to my wife Amanda and said, ‘I want to pray for you. I want to pray for healing,’ she didn’t want prayer because she said, ‘If God heals me and not my daughter, I’m going to be really ticked off,’” Jenkins told Vujicic. “I’ve been praying for my daughter’s healing for eight years, and he better heal her before he heals me.”

“My daughter struggled also with just that, people wanting to pray, saying things like, ‘There’s demons in your life,’ or there’s this [or] whatever it is, you know, you’ve heard it,” Jenkins continued, “but it started to make her a little bit bitter because she’s like, ‘I don’t want to get my hopes up. I don’t want to be going through this.’”

RELATED: Nick Vujicic Details Suicide Attempt at 10, Shares 5 Ways He Fights Depression

“Because sometimes people come up and they’re like, ‘I’m going to pray and God will heal you.’ And it’s like, well, what happens when if he doesn’t? he added. “It’s just almost safer to not get your hopes up or to not pray.”

Jenkins related the struggle to how some people might accept Vujicic’s perspective on healing and suffering for others but not for themselves because they fear disappointment.

“What would you say to people like my wife or people like my daughter to where it’s a ‘I’m not suicidal. I’m not at that lowest point that you were at when you were were 10…but I’m not in necessarily in a place where I’m eager for prayer’?” Jenkins asked.

Nick Vujicic Tells Those Experiencing Suffering To Remember God’s Promises

Vujicic said he would be praying for Jenkins’ wife and daughter. He emphasized that each person’s experience with suffering is unique and should not be compared.

“Go back to the promises of God to remind ourselves that God is faithful,” Vujicic said. “He can heal.” Vujicic continued, “My answer would be: Take one day at a time, count your blessings, name them one by one. I’m living through ups and downs.”