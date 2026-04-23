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Fake Verified Forrest Frank Social Media Account Praising Trump Goes Viral, Fools Thousands, Including ChurchLeaders

By Jesse T. Jackson
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Forrest Frank
Image created using Chat.GPT from screengrab via X.

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A fake verified Forrest Frank social media account on X has gathered more that 80,000 views on a post praising President Donald Trump for participating in “America Reads the Bible.”

The fake account shared a video of Trump reading 2 Chronicles 7:11-22 with the comment, “This is the fulfillment of the Gospel of our Lord God.”

The Frank imposter also quoted Psalm 50:15: “When they call on My name in times of trouble, I will stand as their God and deliver them.”

The user impersonating Frank also commented multiple times to those who criticized the post with the response, “’You may not be righteous or holy, but if you turn away from your bad ways and call on My name in times of trouble, I will answer you and give you rest.’ 2 Chronicles 7:14, Jeremiah 33:3, Matthew 11:28.”

RELATED: God Turns Forrest Frank’s Wipeout Into a Party Wave Raising Over $90,000 for Child Trafficking Ministry

ChurchLeaders was one of those fooled by the account and reached out to Frank’s team to apologize. ChurchLeaders has now verified that Frank does not have an account on X.

A spokesperson for Frank told ChurchLeaders that his team is working to get the fake account removed.

Since the release of “Child of God” in 2024, Frank has gained popularity on a scale rarely seen in the Christian music industry. He has racked up hit after hit, reaching No. 1 on multiple charts and selling out arena tours.

Frank has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and has won five Dove Awards.

RELATED: ‘I’m Nothing but a Messenger’—Forrest Frank Points 70,000 Fans to Jesus at Houston Rodeo

The rap/pop sensation recently teamed up with Noah Hayden to form a new band called Party Wave and released a full album titled “Dawn Patrol” earlier this month.

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Jesse T. Jackson
Jesse is the Senior Content Editor for ChurchLeaders and Site Manager for ChristianNewsNow. An undeserving husband to a beautiful wife, and a father to 4 beautiful children. He is currently a church elder in training, a growth group leader, and is a member of University Baptist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. Follow him on twitter here (https://twitter.com/jessetjackson). Accredited member of the Evangelical Press Association.

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