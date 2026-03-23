Amy Duggar King Claims CPS Took Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s Children, Shifts Focus to Kids’ Safety

Joseph Duggar’s cousin Amy Duggar King amended a previous statement she had given, changing her focus to Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s children, whom King said had been taken by Child Protective Services (CPS). King made her initial statement after Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18 and amended it following the arrest of Kendra Duggar on March 20.

“I’m just going to steer that statement toward the kids because that’s what matters right now, is the kids’ safety, the victim and her family, and the four children that were in the home,” said King to TMZ, noting that she made her original remarks based on the information she had at the time. “That is where my heart lies.”

RELATED: ‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Joseph Duggar Charged With Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

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Amy Duggar King Amends Statement on Joseph and Kendra Duggar

The Duggars are a homeschool family from Arkansas who were featured in TLC’s reality show “19 Kids and Counting” (2008-2015) and in the spinoff “Counting On” (2015-2020).

TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” after news broke that Jim Bob and Michelle’s oldest child, Josh, had molested five girls, including four of his sisters. The network later canceled “Counting On” after Josh Duggar was charged with receiving and possessing child sex abuse materials. Josh was convicted of those crimes on Dec. 9, 2021, and was sentenced to over 12 years in prison.

Joseph Duggar is the seventh of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children. He is married to Kendra Duggar and has four children under the age of 8. On March 18, Joseph was arrested in Tontitown, Arkansas, for child sex crimes against a now 14-year-old female that allegedly took place in 2020 when the girl was 9 years old.

Joseph was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) in Panama City, Florida, said in a statement that the incidents took place on a family vacation. After the victim’s father confronted Joseph on March 17, said BCSO, “Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives.”

Joseph made his first appearance in court in Arkansas on Friday, March 20, where he waived his right to an extradition hearing. He now awaits extradition to Florida.

King gave a statement about Joseph’s arrest to the press, which she shared on her Instagram account on March 20. In it, she said she was praying for the victim and the victim’s family, Joseph and Kendra’s children, and Kendra. “She’s precious, you guys,” said King.

However, Kendra was arrested on March 20 and charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. She was released on a $1,470 bond.

RELATED: BREAKING: Kendra Duggar Arrested in Arkansas as Legal Troubles Mount for Duggar Family

Joseph Duggar’s cousin Amy Duggar King amended a previous statement she had given, changing her focus to Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s children, whom King said had been taken by Child Protective Services.