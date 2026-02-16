Chris Pratt, Mark Wahlberg, Gwen Stefani, Lauren Daigle, and Jonathan Roumie are once again lending their talents to help people seek God through a prayer challenge on the Hallow app.

Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app, will launch its Pray40 challenge on Ash Wednesday (Feb. 18). On Sunday, Feb. 15, Hallow CEO and cofounder Alex Jones requested prayers due to “some crazy stuff going on [the] last couple of days.”

“About to launch our biggest prayer challenge of all time by far. It’s the best content we’ve ever had. Makes me cry just finishing listening to it one last time,” said Jones. Also facilitating the Lenten prayer challenge are Sr. Miriam James Heidland, Jeff Cavins, Fr. John Burns, Mother Olga, and Fr. Mike Schmitz.

“We finished the last audio edit on the day 2 prayer and right at the end of the scripture reading from Sr Miriam the audio became all distorted and ended up sounding demonic for like 30 seconds,” said Jones. “Our audio engineer said he’d never seen this happen before.”

Hallow App’s 2026 Lent Prayer Challenge

Hallow is a prayer and meditation app that regularly offers prayer challenges that follow the Christian liturgical calendar. The app partners with celebrities, including actors Jonathan Roumie, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Iskander, and Jim Caviezel. In 2022, Hallow partnered with members of “The Chosen” cast for that year’s Advent prayer challenge.

In 2023, the app partnered with actor Liam Neeson for Advent, and during the Christmas season of 2024, Hallow teamed up with survivalist Bear Grylls, music artist Gwen Stefani, actor Kevin James, Christian artist Lauren Daigle, “The Chosen” star Jonathan Roumie, and Pastor Francis Chan for its Advent prayer challenge. Roumie, Stefani, and Pratt also participated in the 2025 Advent prayer challenge.

This week, Ash Wednesday will mark the beginning of Lent, a season in the Christian liturgical calendar that anticipates Jesus’ resurrection. Lent goes for 40 days and ends during Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

The roots of Lent go back to the practices of Christian converts in the early church, who would fast in preparation for being baptized on Easter morning. Eventually, Lent became associated with Jesus’ 40-day fast in the wilderness.

Roumie, Wahlberg, and Pratt participated in last year’s Lent prayer challenge, which had the most participants in Hallow’s history, according to Jones. It appears that he expects even more people to join this year.

In a statement to ChurchLeaders, Roumie described the impact this year’s Lent prayer challenge has had on him.

