Kid Rock Tops Billboard Christian Chart After TPUSA Super Bowl Halftime Performance

“Devil Without a Cause” rap-rocking-country artist Kid Rock just earned his first No. 1 Christian song on the Billboard charts for his rendition of Cody Johnson’s “Til’ You Can’t.”

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, is known for his unfiltered opinions, “Joe Dirt”-style appearance, and vulgar, though often patriotic, lyrics.

According to Billboard, Kid Rock’s “Til You Can’t” hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart following his performance of the song at Turning Point USA’s “The All American Halftime Show” during the Super Bowl. The song was released later that night.

“The All American Halftime Show,” which featured performances by Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Antonio & Allison, and Kid Rock, provided an alternative to the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Turning Point’s alternative halftime show drew more than 25 million viewers across social media platforms, while Nielsen reported that the official Super Bowl halftime show averaged 128.2 million viewers.

Advertised as a halftime show aimed at celebrating “faith, family, and freedom,” Kid Rock’s performance began with his song “Bawitdaba,” which mentions “midnight glancers,” “topless dancers,” “G’s with the 40’s,” “chicks with beepers,” “crackheads,” “hookers,” and “porno flicks.” His performance ended with his rendition of “Til You Can’t,” a song for which he wrote a Jesus-filled verse.

“I awoke one Sunday morning all alone with this song stuck in my head,” Ritchie told the audience before singing his new verse. “And in that moment, something or someone spoke to me. They said there was still a verse that needed to be written for this song and to get up and write it down.”

“There’s a book that’s sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off,” Kid Rock sang. “There’s a man who died for all our sins hanging from the cross. You can give your life to Jesus and he’ll give you a second chance ’till you can’t.”

Following his performance, Christian apologist and former ZOEgirl band member Alisa Childers suggested that Kid Rock’s performance at “The All American Halftime Show” could have been a portrayal of his “salvation arc.”