Jason and Maddie Duggar Are ‘Shocked’ and ‘Disgusted’ by Joseph Duggar Allegations

Jason Duggar, along with his wife, Maddie, has published a statement about his brother Joseph Duggar, who was arrested March 18 for sexual misconduct involving a minor. Jason is the 12th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

“We, like many, have spent the week completely shocked, confused, and grieved to list a few emotions,” said the statement, published to Instagram on March 26. “We are disgusted to hear the news about my brother, however, this isn’t about how it’s impacted our lives.”

“Our hearts are burdened because a child’s life has been turned upside down due to evil actions of someone who should have never hurt the vulnerable,” said the couple. “This is something unthinkable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Duggar (@jaseduggar)

Jason and Maddie Duggar: ‘We Stand With Innocent Children’

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children rose to fame as the stars of TLC’s reality shows “19 Kids and Counting” and the spinoff “Counting On.” The network canceled both shows following oldest child Josh Duggar’s molestation allegations and subsequent 2021 conviction for possessing child sex abuse materials (CSAM).

The Duggars, who were the subject of Amazon Prime’s 2023 docuseries “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets,” have also come under scrutiny for promoting the teachings of Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Those teachings have become a subject of discussion again online following the March 18 arrest of Joseph Duggar, the seventh of Jim Bob and Michelle’s children.

Shortly after Joseph’s arrest for alleged child sex crimes, Joseph’s wife, Kendra, was also arrested and the couple each received eight charges related to child endangerment and false imprisonment. Those charges, issued in Arkansas where the couple live, are unrelated to Joseph’s initial charge for actions that allegedly occurred in Florida.

RELATED: ‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Joseph Duggar Charged With Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) in Panama City, Florida, has said in a statement that Joseph’s alleged abuse occurred during a 2020 family vacation when the alleged victim was 9. According to authorities, Joseph admitted to the actions after being confronted by the girl’s father.

Kendra was released after posting a $1,470 bond and, according to People magazine, is now staying at an undisclosed location. According to a phone call between Joseph and Kendra obtained by People, Joseph was in solitary confinement and said he was reading the Bible while awaiting extradition to Florida.

Joseph is reportedly no longer in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, despite not yet being listed as being in the custody of BCSO. BCSO officials would not comment to People on whether or not Joseph was in their custody.

We, like many, have spent the week completely shocked, confused, and grieved to list a few emotions, said Jason and Maddie Duggar.