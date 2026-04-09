‘The First 10 Years Were Hell’—Lecrae and His Wife, Darragh, Share Why They Stayed Married

In a candid conversation on his podcast, Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae Moore and his wife, Darragh Moore, revealed that the first 10 years of their marriage were so difficult that, at one point, Lecrae thought, “Somebody going to have to die for us to get out of this.”

“I remember our early marriage was, the first 10 years I think were hell for me,” Lecrae said to his wife. “I don’t know how you feel.”

“Do you look back and be like, ‘What a great time’?” he asked.

“No,” she answered quickly. “No. I always tell people we never had a honeymoon phase. Like, thank the Lord we were friends, but it was a struggle, you know?”

“It was a struggle, but even from jump street…that was the one of the first things, you was like, ‘Divorce is not a word,’” Darragh continued. “It’s not something that’s going to be. It’s like, we are fighting this, you know…but it definitely was tough.”

How Faith Sustained Lecrae and Darragh Moore Through Difficult Years

Lecrae Moore is a four-time Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist, author, and entrepreneur. In his podcast, he tackles “the hard things no one else will face and [talks] about what life looks like when you go off the deep end.”

From the beginning of his podcast, Lecrae wanted to have his wife on, but she initally refused because she prefers to remain behind the scenes. In fact, Darragh cares so little about the spotlight and is so unfazed by fame that one time she considered not going to a Tyler Perry party because she didn’t want to go through the trouble of finding something to wear.

However, Darragh finally agreed to be on her husband’s podcast. During their conversation, the couple, who were friends for eight years before dating, reflected on their journey together. Topics they discussed included how they met, why they don’t do Bible studies together, the challenges of Lecrae’s public career, and how they navigated Lecrae’s seasons of spiritual doubt and depression.

RELATED: Lecrae Shares How He Healed From Church Trauma, Including Finding the Bible, Prayer ‘Triggering’

Lecrae told the story of their first fight after getting married, which occurred after Darragh served dinner on paper plates. He said to her, “We just got all these dishes for our wedding. Why are we eating off these paper plates?”

“I know I was pushy, very self-righteous and pushy,” he said, explaining that he probably framed his point in light of being good stewards of the gifts they had been given. “I would say things in a nice way, but it was really like, ‘Ooh, you are trying to get under my skin.’”

Lecrae and his wife, Darragh Moore, revealed that the first 10 years of their marriage were hell and that they only made it because of the Holy Spirit.