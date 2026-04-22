Kendra Duggar’s Parents, Paul and Christina Caldwell, Break Silence on Joseph Duggar’s Arrest

The parents of Kendra Duggar, Paul and Christina Caldwell, have posted a statement about the arrest of their son-in-law, Joseph Duggar, for allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in 2020. The Caldwells expressed support for the alleged victim, who is now 14, and said they were “troubled and heartbroken” over the situation.

“Our family is both troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law,” said the statement from Paul and Christina Caldwell, posted on their Instagram account April 15. “We are devastated for the young girl, a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth. We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will.”

“Our love for this child remains at the forefront of our family’s priorities and minds,” the Caldwells said. “We are proud of her for being strong enough to share her story while also retaining her own identity and joy.”

RELATED: Jinger Duggar Vuolo Responds to Joseph Duggar’s Arrest: ‘I Did Not Think That My Heart Could Break Like It Has This Week’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Caldwells (@thecaldwellfamily)

Paul and Christina Caldwell Raise Money for Move After Joseph Duggar’s Arrest

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children rose to fame as the stars of TLC’s reality shows “19 Kids and Counting” and the spinoff “Counting On.” The network canceled both shows following oldest child Josh Duggar’s molestation allegations and subsequent 2021 conviction for possessing child sex abuse materials (CSAM).

Joseph Duggar is the seventh of Jim Bob and Michelle’s 19 children. Kendra Duggar, who married Joseph in 2017, is the oldest of Paul and Christina Caldwell’s nine children. Paul has served as a pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The church’s website is currently private.

According to reports, Joseph and Kendra met because the Duggar family was attending the Caldwells’ church. The Caldwells at one point lived in a parsonage owned by Jim Bob Duggar before moving in 2021 into a home owned by Joseph and Kendra. Paul Caldwell and Jim Bob Duggar reportedly had a falling out in 2020.

Now, it seems that the Caldwells are searching for lodging elsewhere, according to comments Joseph and Kendra Duggar made in a phone call after Joseph’s arrest, as well as per a GoFundMe organized by Paul Caldwell.

The parents of Kendra Duggar, Paul and Christina Caldwell, have posted a statement about the arrest of their son-in-law, Joseph Duggar, for allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in 2020.

Click to Post

RELATED: Joseph Duggar Says He’s Reading the Bible in Solitary Confinement in Jail Call With Wife Kendra