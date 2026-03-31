‘Heartbroken’—Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Respond to Son Joseph’s Arrest for Alleged Abuse

Reality television stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared that they are “heartbroken” over their son’s alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

Joseph Duggar, the seventh child of the “19 Kids and Counting” family, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 vacation.

The Duggars’ comment follows statements from other family members, including Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Jill Duggar Dillard, Amy Duggar King, and Jason and Maddie Duggar.

“Jim Bob and Michelle are heartbroken over this entire situation,” a spokesperson told USA TODAY.

RELATED: ‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Joseph Duggar Charged With Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

“Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said. “They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”

According to a statement released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Panama City, Florida, Duggar admitted to the abuse while speaking with the victim’s father.

“On March 18, 2026, Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse,” the sheriff’s office said. “The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old.”

RELATED: Kendra Duggar Arrested in Arkansas as Legal Troubles Mount for Duggar Family

The statement continued:

According to the investigation, the incidents took place in 2020 while the family was staying at a residence on Danny Drive. The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs. The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology. Investigators discovered the victim’s father confronted Duggar about these incidents on March 17th, 2026. Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives. Duggar was arrested out of state and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years Or Older.