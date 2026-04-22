‘Fulfillment of the Gospel’—Forrest Frank Praises Donald Trump’s Reading of Scripture for ‘America Reads the Bible’

In a social media post on Tuesday (April 21), Christian music star Forrest Frank celebrated President Donald Trump’s reading of 2 Chronicles 7:11-22, referring to the video as “the fulfillment of the Gospel of our Lord God.”

On Tuesday, President Trump participated in “America Reads the Bible,” a week-long event that is being hosted in Washington. Throughout the week, numerous celebrities, politicians, and public figures are taking turns reading portions of Scripture until the entire Bible is read aloud.

The event was organized to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence.

Readers for the event include Franklin Graham, Candace Cameron Bure, Lucas Miles, Mike Huckabee, Dallas Jenkins, Patricia Heaton, Danny Gokey, Jack Graham, Eric Metaxas, Ronnie Floyd, Ted Cruz, Matt Chandler, John Cooper, Michael Brown, Ben Carson, John and Lisa Bevere, Mark Batterson, James Lankford, Shane Winnings, Nick Vujicic, Joe Kennedy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Barry Corey, Leeland Mooring, Shane Idleman, David Barton, Joel Berry, Greg Abbott, and Kim Walker-Smith, among others.

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Bunni Pounds, who is president of Christians Engaged and who organized the event, told Fox News that the selection of Trump’s passage, which he read in a prerecorded video from the Oval Office and which was aired during the 6 p.m. hour, was intentionally selected.

“As my director and I were praying over different sections of Scripture, it came to us that this is such a critical passage for the body of Christ,” Pounds said.

“It comes at a time where the Israelites were experiencing hardship and God spoke and said, ‘If my people that are called by my name would humble themselves and pray,’” added Pounds. “We’ve prayed this Scripture for at least the last 50 years of American history on National Day of Prayer and other moments in this country.”

“And so we instantly said, ‘Who needs to read that? The president of the United States,’” Pounds said. “We set it aside for him and have been praying for that for the last year.”

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On Tuesday night, Frank, who is a popular and award-winning Christian music artist, posted a video of Trump’s reading of the Scripture passage. Beneath the video, Frank wrote, “This is the fulfillment of the Gospel of our Lord God.”